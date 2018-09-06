Markets

Crude pulls back on rising US petrol and distillate stockpiles

US crude stockpiles draw more than expected and its petrol stockpiles build unexpectedly; Opec expects oil demand to hit 100-million bpd this year

06 September 2018 - 18:13 Jessica Resnick-Ault
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

New York — Crude futures reversed course, moving sharply lower on Thursday after US data showed petrol inventories rose unexpectedly last week, overshadowing a bullish drawdown in crude.

US crude inventories fell more than expected last week as refining runs increased, while petrol and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

"The headline crude number has been offset by the products," said Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures in Chicago. "This is not a fundamentally bullish report."

US crude traded down $1.00 at $67.72 a barrel by 3.29pm GMT. Global benchmark Brent traded 85c lower at $76.41 a barrel. Earlier in the session, both contracts had traded higher, encouraged by a weaker dollar and evidence of strong US fuel demand.

Emerging-market stocks, bonds and currencies have plunged in recent weeks in response to financial crises in the likes of Turkey, SA and Venezuela.

"In the last week we’ve seen the focus shift again from supply back to demand and the continued calamity in emerging market stocks, bonds and currencies is weighing on the medium and longer-term demand outlook," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen. "We did see quite a lot of momentum last week and then oil was shot down in flames after its failed attempt to break above $80 ... now we have the extra dimension of a spike in oil prices that can only increase the pain [for consumers] and the risk of a slowdown in demand."

The market is already preparing for the loss of at least 1-million barrels per day (bpd) in Iranian crude supplies from early November, when US sanctions against Tehran come into force. The oil price has risen by 3% since the US government announced the sanctions in May.

"The million-dollar question is how much Iranian oil will be lost after November 4 when the second round of sanctions kicks in?" said PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga. "If it is about 1-million bpd, or more, as expected, the fragile supply/demand balance will be upset and oil prices will stay supported."

Oil cartel Opec said on Wednesday that it expected global oil demand to break through 100-million bpd for the first time this year.

A further risk is seen in Opec-member Venezuela, where a government and political crisis has halved oil production in the past two years to little more than 1-million bpd. David Maher, MD for energy at commodity trading house RCMA Group, said Venezuela’s "declines will continue" as a "lack of cash and infrastructural collapse [are] not easy to fix".

Reuters

Oil rises on weaker dollar — but weaker demand is likely

The weaker dollar and lower inventories support crude prices, as emerging-market turmoil casts doubt over oil demand
Markets
5 hours ago

Emerging-market troubles take their toll on oil

Brent loses ground, but looming US sanctions against Iran provide some support as they are expected to tighten the market
Markets
11 hours ago

US weekly jobless claims fall to near 49-year low

The latest data defy economists’ forecasts of layoffs related to the Trump administration’s protectionist policies
World
1 hour ago

Change is in the air as the state rises in the new world economy

Growth of populism, threats of EU disintegration and trade wars point to a looming shake-up, writes Arthur Kamp
Opinion
13 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
No relief in sight as rand keeps tumbling
Markets
2.
Rand gets reprieve after plunging to two-year ...
Markets
3.
Emerging-market chaos keeps rand under pressure
Markets
4.
Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in ...
Markets
5.
FirstRand, Sanlam and Spur among JSE companies ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.