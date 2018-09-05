Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Allied Electronics

05 September 2018 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Allied Electronics as his stock pick of the day.

He said the company has “quite significant rand hedge earnings ratio in the form of pound-based earnings“,.

He said it has been going through a recovery and is “somewhat immune to the current economic situation in SA”.

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Allied Electronics

Altron unveils single brand logo

The JSE-listed company, has unveiled a new, single brand identity
News & Insights
26 days ago

Altron wants Netstar to set the pace

Leadership remedies and aggressive approach in sales and marketing have led to market share being won back, says group CEO
Companies
3 months ago

Altron to resume paying dividends after three years without

Allied Electronics’ shake-up, begun by Robbie Venter and continued by his successor, Mteto Nyati, is starting to show results, with double-digit ...
Companies
3 months ago

Market data - September 4 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
13 hours ago

JSE opens flat as market braces for possible recession

The rand is weaker in anticipation of a weak second-quarter GDP number, but Naspers recovery supports overall market
Markets
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

