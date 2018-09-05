Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Allied Electronics
05 September 2018 - 09:14
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Allied Electronics as his stock pick of the day.
He said the company has “quite significant rand hedge earnings ratio in the form of pound-based earnings“,.
He said it has been going through a recovery and is “somewhat immune to the current economic situation in SA”.
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Allied Electronics
