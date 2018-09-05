Market data - September 5 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Those in the ANC who latterly say they did not know what was happening, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are insulting our intelligence
The party’s advocate argued that the right of reply afforded to the DA after Cyril Ramaphosa’s address did not amount to fair opportunity
The DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay has asked the UDM leader to explain whether the UDM still wants to be a part of the coalition
Tourism is one of the country’s biggest generators of foreign exchange after remittances and agricultural exports
Weak growth means risks of fiscal slippage, says the bank, adding that uncertainty around land reform continues ‘to deter investment’
‘SA citizens and the state are unable to participate in upside revenue streams from their content, data and copyrighted works,’ says expert
The country’s attorney-general wants the agreement — possibly agreed to without the relevant executive powers — suspended until possible charges are decided on
Semenya, one of two favourites in the 800m, is the only South African to carry the favourite tag into the competition
'I knew I had to capture the emotion of time. It’s only a year on and already there’s hardly a trace of the fire left,' Jessica Storm Kapp tells Diane de Beer
