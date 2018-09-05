Markets

Market data - September 5 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

05 September 2018 - 23:48
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in ...
Markets
2.
Rand remains weak as perfect storm hits local ...
Markets
3.
Emerging-market chaos keeps rand under pressure
Markets
4.
JSE still losing ground as rand hits two-year low
Markets
5.
Land reform to add to battered rand’s woes
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.