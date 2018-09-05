Markets

JSE extends losses as rand slides, but platinum shines

05 September 2018 - 18:03 Karl Gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE continued its slide in global risk-off trade on Wednesday, with market focus remaining on the possible imposition of further US tariffs on China.

Rand weakness continued, putting pressure on banks and retailers, while platinum stocks rose sharply.

The rand reached an intraday worst of R15.697 to the dollar, from Tuesday’s close of R15.3483. This week has seen it trading at two-year lows. At the JSE’s close it was at R15.4374.

Global markets in general were under pressure, as investors waited for news on the future of US trade relations. US negotiations with Canada over the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) continued on Wednesday, while it is widely expected the White House will impose 25% tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports on Thursday.

Local economic news was downbeat. The Standard Bank whole-economy purchasing managers index (PMI), released earlier, showed that business conditions deteriorated further in August, with the index dropping to 47.2 points, from 49.3 in July. This represented a 29-month low.

The all share fell 1.36% to 57,102.1 points and the top 40 dropped 1.66%. Banks fell 2.85%, general retailers 2.07% and industrials 1.75%. Platinums firmed 3.77% and gold miners 1.13%.

Trading ex-dividend, diversified miner BHP fell 2.21% to R313.23.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco gained 1.03% to R740.

DRDGold fell 0.64% to R3.10, despite reporting earlier that operating profit for the year to end-June rose 38% to R355m from the previous year, with revenue up 6% to R2.49bn.

Sibanye-Stillwater jumped 8.36% to R9.85 and Harmony 7.57% to R26.87.

Nedbank slumped 5.01% to R255.04, FirstRand 3.33% to R64.82 and Standard Bank 3.06% to R174.

Mr Price fell 2.95% to R208.65 and TFG 2.92% to R162.35.

MTN recovered 2.78% to R74, having posted sharp losses in recent sessions on news it was in the cross-hairs of Nigerian authorities. MTN’s unit in Ghana began trading on that country’s stock exchange on Wednesday.

Naspers fell 4.02%% to R3,055.60.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was flat at 25,952.48 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had fallen 1.21%, the CAC 40 1.27% and the DAX 30 1.16%.

At the same time, platinum had risen 0.74% to $784.60 an ounce and gold 0.48% to $1,197.23. Brent crude had fallen 0.3% to $77.54 a barrel.

Emerging-market chaos keeps rand under pressure

Contagion in emerging markets due to Turkey and Argentina’s fiscal situation keeps the rand on the back foot
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in emerging-market storm and local recession

The weaker rand and shrinking economy create a quandary for the Reserve Bank at its upcoming policy meeting
Markets
9 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in ...
Markets
2.
Rand remains weak as perfect storm hits local ...
Markets
3.
Land reform to add to battered rand’s woes
Markets
4.
JSE still losing ground as rand hits two-year low
Markets
5.
Rand extends losses as SA slips into technical ...
Markets

Related Articles

Emerging-market chaos keeps rand under pressure
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.