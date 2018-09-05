Markets

Emerging-market chaos keeps rand under pressure

Contagion in emerging markets due to Turkey and Argentina’s fiscal situation keeps the rand on the back foot

05 September 2018 - 16:28 Maarten Mittner
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was off its weakest levels against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon but remained under pressure following the news that the economy slipped into a technical recession in the second quarter — for the first time since 2009.

Tuesday’s GDP data confirmed what many may have been thinking, "and that is that we are already in a recessionary type environment", said IG SA senior analyst Shaun Murison, who said that despite the local circumstances of a weak economy, rising inflation and political uncertainty, there is generally negative sentiment towards emerging markets as a whole.

"The economic crises in Turkey and Argentina are causing contagion-type fears, while the ongoing trade war between China and the US is threatening global economic growth," he said.

Emerging-market currencies generally remain on the back foot in anticipation of further tariffs by the US on Chinese goods.

Safe-haven flows continued to support the dollar for a fifth consecutive session as the "public comment period" for the US’s proposed tariffs on more than $200bn worth of Chinese goods is due to end tomorrow, Oanda analysts said.

On Wednesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch increased its fair-value assessment of the rand to R15/$ from a previous R14. Despite the rand weakness, the Reserve Bank is expected to keep rates on hold. However, that could change if the rand remains consistently above R15/$, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

The Turkish lira made a marginal comeback against the dollar on Wednesday, but the Mexican peso and Russian rouble remained under pressure.

At 3pm, the rand was at R15.4801 to the dollar from R15.3483, after earlier falling to a weakest intra-day level of R15.697. It was at R17.9346 to the euro from R17.7803 and at R19.8615 to the pound from R19.7267. The euro was at $1.1585 from $1.1583.

Local bond yields have spiked in line with the falling rand but analysts remain wary of calling present levels a good buying opportunity. The recession has raised concern about whether SA will be able to balance its fiscal books, as required by the major credit-ratings agencies. The contents of the medium-term budget policy statement, due on October 24, will be crucial for the country.

"Weak growth implies risks of further fiscal slippage relative to our deficit estimate of 3.8% of GDP in 2018 and the Treasury’s target of 3.6% of GDP," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said. It expects no ratings changes from the November reviews but further revenue shortfalls, increasing populist pressures, and a need for state-owned enterprise (SOE) bailouts could raise downgrade risks after the February budget.

The R186 was last bid at 9.24% from 9.22%.

Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in emerging-market storm and local recession

The weaker rand and shrinking economy create a quandary for the Reserve Bank at its upcoming policy meeting
Markets
6 hours ago

JSE still losing ground as rand hits two-year low

The local currency is under pressure from events in Turkey and Argentina, while markets are eyeing the likely imposition of US tariffs on China on ...
Markets
6 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa has a recession on his hands

SA has plunged into a recession, thanks to the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector shrinking by nearly a third
Economy
1 day ago

Merrill Lynch slashes SA’s growth forecast on recession news

Weak growth means risks of fiscal slippage, says the bank, adding that uncertainty around land reform continues ‘to deter investment’
Economy
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in ...
Markets
2.
Rand remains weak as perfect storm hits local ...
Markets
3.
Land reform to add to battered rand’s woes
Markets
4.
Rand extends losses as SA slips into technical ...
Markets
5.
JSE still losing ground as rand hits two-year low
Markets

Related Articles

Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in emerging-market storm and local ...
Markets

Ramaphosa’s dream of growth in tatters
Economy

DA and IFP put blame for the recession squarely on the ANC
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.