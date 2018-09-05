Asia points to another bad day for the JSE

The rand was trading at R15.31 on Wednesday morning, off its worst level of R15.39 to the dollar reached on Tuesday as a knee-jerk reaction to the news that SA had entered a technical recession.

The rand was at R17.75 to the euro and R19.68 to the pound at 6.15am.

Judging from Asian markets, the JSE is set for another bad day following a disastrous Tuesday in which MTN fell 17% to R72, taking its drop over five trading days to 34%.

In Hong Kong, Tencent was down 2.48% to HK$330.20, indicating Naspers — which has fallen 10.5% over the past five trading days — is likely to slide further.

BHP was down 2.27% to A$32.33 ahead of the JSE’s opening, contributing to a 1% drop in Australia’s ASX 200 index.

Insurance group MMI — created via the merger of Momentum and Metropolitan — warned shareholders on August 24 it expected to report its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June declined by up to 25%.

MMI said reasons for the drop included "increased investment in client engagement activities, higher expenditure in technology, and weaker persistency in Metropolitan Retail.

"Also, MMI’s share of losses increased, in line with business plans, on new initiatives such as the India joint venture."

In contrast to Old Mutual, which said in its recent interim results that earnings suffered from a "worse mortality and morbidity experience", MMI said "strong mortality and morbidity profits across the group boosted core earnings".

DRDGold said on August 29 it expected HEPS to increase about ninefold from the 0.2c in reported in its 2017 financial year.

The mining dump re-processor said its gold production increased by 10% to 4,679kg while operating costs fell 6% to about R459,000kg.

Its "all-in sustaining costs" improved by about 5% to R506,000/kg.