WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Imperial

04 September 2018 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Paul Chakaduka from GT247.com chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysens from RandSwiss chose Imperial.

Chakaduka said that we might continue to see weakness in the rand, while rand hedge BAT has bounced off its previous lows.

“From a business perspective, they are doing really well as they are selling new products online, they’re doing a lot of research and putting through new technologies."

Booysens said the rand will put pressure on Imperial.

“With the current currency situation, there has been almost no movement on the stock, which could be due to the unbundling, but this stock does traditionally trade on the back of currency. Perhaps once the unbundling comes out and the rand is still weak, you might see a potential sell-off here.”

Paul Chakaduka from GT247.com talks to Business Day TV about BAT and Gary Booysens from RandSwiss discusses Imperial

