Market data - September 4 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The tax to be paid on the Chinese loans of R200bn has not been made public, which is a problem, as the financial outcome could vary greatly, writes Peter Dachs
The National Assembly voted in favour of the bill, which will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence
The DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay has asked the UDM leader to explain whether the UDM still wants to be a part of the coalition
The e-commerce behemoth achieved the milestone in Tuesday trade in the US, making its founder Jeff Bezos as wealthy as Bill Gates and Warren Buffet put together
'The downside surprise mechanically lowers our 2018 growth forecast from +2.0% year-on-year to +0.8% year-on-year'
‘SA citizens and the state are unable to participate in upside revenue streams from their content, data and copyrighted works,’ says expert
Typhoon makes landfall packing winds of more than 200km/h
A booklet containing the translation of cricketing terms was presented last week, ‘a century too late’ but still an act of recognition and redress
Melanie Judge’s Blackwashing Homophobia examines homophobic violence alongside other types of violence and discrimination — not in isolation, writes Diane de Beer
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.