Market data - September 3 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
An increasing number of seismic surveys are being conducted in SA’s oceans as Operation Phakisa gains momentum, write Adrian Pole and Kirsten Youens
Despite repeated promises from the government, the National Empowerment Fund has still not been recapitalised
We will find out whether we dodged a recession, more state capture skeletons will be revealed, and former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste will appear in parliament
The company, which runs horseracing in Gauteng and PE, is granted an interdict against the investigation, which will continue, but not in public
'There is a lot of rental replacement in the offing,' says Standard Bank’s Derick de Vries
BMW SA MD Tim Abbott says the industry needs clear guidelines on the government’s automotive ‘masterplan’
Argentinian President Mauricio Macri has dramatically reduced the number of government ministries, while re-introducing taxes on wealthier exporters
India’s resistance crumbles after captain Kohli’s dismissal
SPONSORED | Beauty is more than skin-deep in the new Mercedes-Benz bakkie
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.