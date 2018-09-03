Global markets slump for third consecutive trading day

London — Global stock markets fell for a third consecutive day on Monday, hurt by worries over the escalation of trade disputes between world powers and a deepening sell-off across emerging-market currencies.

European shares mostly opened lower while in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of shares outside Japan and Tokyo’s blue-chip Nikkei shed about 0.7% each.

A holiday in the US subdued trading activity.

Still, MSCI’s All-Country World Index, a gauge of 47 markets, fell 0.2% and the main emerging equity index fell 0.5%, bearing the brunt of global trade fears.

US President Donald Trump said at the weekend there was no need to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) and warned Congress not to meddle with the trade talks.

The concern about US tensions with China was also kept alive by a report last week that Trump had told aides he was ready to impose tariffs on an additional $200bn worth of imports from China as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends on Thursday.

That would be a major escalation given the US has already applied tariffs on $50bn of exports from China.