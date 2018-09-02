Market data - August 31 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
In this article, published in London's Financial Times, President Cyril Ramaphosa explains how land expropriation without compensation will work
Among measures committee wants to see are lifestyle audits of officials and police officers
The and it coalition partners are asking the court to review and set aside the election of a deputy mayor and chief whip
Kenyan airline wants to hire 100 pilots a year and add 20 new routes in the next five years.
The data from Sars shows there has been a significant deterioration from the R8.58bn surplus recorded a year ago
Basa wants to ensure any change to the constitution does not make investors, or potential investors, ‘jittery’, as banks hold more than R1-trillion in property loans
The president is on a state visit to China ahead of the two-day Forum on China-Africa Co-operation
SA spinner catches eye for Amazon Warriors
Bullies, idiots and show-offs now have platforms to widen the divide between dominators and the dominated
