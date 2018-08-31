Rand set for worst monthly performance in two years
The rand stabilised a little on Friday morning, but headed for a big drop on the month, which has proved rocky for emerging-market currencies in particular.
“The patient has deteriorated, and the diagnosis is confirmed: it’s contagious,” said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana in an e-mailed note to clients.
“Like an outbreak of measles, the brutal sell off in Argentina and Turkey has spread to other emerging markets, with the affliction resulting in a 1.3% drop in the MSCI EM [emerging market] index.”
She was referring to the rand, which suffered collateral damage as Argentina’s central bank failed to arrest the slide in the peso currency with an aggressive hike interest rates.
The Turkish lira has battled for the better part of the week to settle down, after Moody’s downgraded 20 of the country’s financial institutions, hurting sentiment towards emerging markets as an asset class.
For consumers, the effect of the rand’s slide will be felt at the fuel pump next week. Extrapolating figures from Central Energy Fund, the AA said on Thursday that the petrol price was likely to increase between 23c/l and 25c/l in September.
Diesel was likely to increase 28c a litre, a setback to grain producers who also face the prospect of high fertiliser costs as a result of the weaker rand.
But a weaker currency also has positive effects, such as boosting the competitiveness of the South African tourism sector and helping companies that sell the products in foreign currencies.
South African bonds held broadly steady in midmorning trade, though were still weaker when compared with the figure a month a go.
Despite global dynamics, which have had a far bigger influence on the value of the rand and local bonds, analysts have said uncertainty over the controversial land reform programme had added to a negative undertone.
Though it recovered slightly on Friday, the rand was still down 10% against the dollar, heading for its worst monthly performance in more than two years.
At 10.37am, the rand was at R14.6418 to the dollar, from R14.7177. It was at R17.0951 to the euro from R17.1704 and at R19.0395 to the pound from R19.1493.
