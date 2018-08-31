Oil under pressure as trade tiff depresses sentiment

London — Oil prices slipped on Friday as concerns over the effect of a global trade war depressed sentiment, although impending US sanctions on Iran and falling Venezuelan output limited losses.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 40c a barrel at $77.37 by 8.40am GMT. US light crude was 30c lower at $69.95.

US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organisation (WTO), his latest salvo in a deepening dispute between the US and its major trading partners.

Such a move would undermine one of the foundations of the global trading system, which the US was instrumental in creating.

Economists are worried that rising trade barriers between the world’s major economies will drag on global growth and, by extension, erode energy demand.

“You have to wonder if it [crude] can sustain these prices in a world where President [Donald] Trump doubles down on his battle with the EU and China at the same time,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.