Oil under pressure as trade tiff depresses sentiment
London — Oil prices slipped on Friday as concerns over the effect of a global trade war depressed sentiment, although impending US sanctions on Iran and falling Venezuelan output limited losses.
Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 40c a barrel at $77.37 by 8.40am GMT. US light crude was 30c lower at $69.95.
US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organisation (WTO), his latest salvo in a deepening dispute between the US and its major trading partners.
Such a move would undermine one of the foundations of the global trading system, which the US was instrumental in creating.
Economists are worried that rising trade barriers between the world’s major economies will drag on global growth and, by extension, erode energy demand.
“You have to wonder if it [crude] can sustain these prices in a world where President [Donald] Trump doubles down on his battle with the EU and China at the same time,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.
The November deadline to comply with the US demands for an Iran oil embargo is moving closer and, in anticipation, buyers seemingly have begun reducing their purchasesNorbert Ruecker, commodity analyst at Julius Baer
Trump is prepared to ramp up a dispute with China and has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200bn more Chinese imports as early as next week, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
However, oil markets are tightening with a recent surplus draining, trade figures show.
The volume of unsold crude stored in the Atlantic basin has dwindled from about 30 cargoes to just a handful in recent weeks, a Reuters analysis showed.
Brent is on track for a rise of more than 4% in August with US light crude gaining 2%.
“The contracts are in a strong up-trend,” said Robin Bieber, who watches price charts for brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
Investors are worried that, with Venezuelan supply falling sharply, Iranian crude supply will be cut sharply ahead of the imposition on US sanctions on Tehran in November.
“The November deadline to comply with the US demands for an Iran oil embargo is moving closer and, in anticipation, buyers seemingly have begun reducing their purchases,” said Norbert Ruecker, commodity analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer.
“Venezuela remains equally concerning,” he said.
Many analysts say the uptrend in crude prices will continue.
“Brent prices will exceed $80 a barrel before the end of the year,” US bank Jefferies forecast on Friday.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.