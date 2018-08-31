Markets

Market data - August 30 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

31 August 2018 - 05:00
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand falls another 2% to the dollar as earlier ...
Markets
2.
Rand slides again as the dollar rebounds
Markets
3.
JSE opens lower as Nigerian claims hit MTN and ...
Markets
4.
Rand takes fresh hit as sentiment sours towards ...
Markets
5.
Rand slips to R14.46/$ as dollar rebound continues
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.