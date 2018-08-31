JSE closes lower as Naspers slips, while MTN and Standard Bank rise a little

Capital Economics analysts said the central bank’s demand comes against the background of a weaker Nigerian economy, with growth slowing in the second quarter, despite stronger non-oil growth.

"The demand on MTN this week will raise questions about the country’s regulatory environment," they said.

Standard Bank, from which a claim of $2.6bn was also made by the Nigerian bank, closed 0.72% firmer at R186.34.

The global environment was firmly risk-off, with European markets under pressure amid indications the trade differences between the EU and the UK remain unresolved.

The Dow opened 0.45% higher, with the euro clawing back some lost ground against the dollar. The rand firmed marginally to R14.6524 from R14.7177, benefiting retailers, property stocks and banks. Mining stocks and rand hedges ended the day lower.

The downbeat tone Friday came after a report that US President Donald Trump’s administration planned to move ahead with tariffs on a further $200bn worth of Chinese imports as early as next week, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Separate media reports that Trump rejected an EU offer to scrap tariffs on motor vehicles, also weighed on sentiment, analysts said. Europe's vehicle sector was the region's weakest performer on Friday, down 1%, the newswire reported.

Brent crude rose to more than $78 a barrel, but later fell to $77.92. The platinum price added 0.4% to $793.55 an ounce.

After rising 1.46% on Monday, closing above 60,000 points for the first time in six months, the all share ended Friday 0.23% lower at 58,668.5 points. Industrials shed 0.7% and resources 0.25%.

The gold index rose 2.52%, food and drug retailers 2.04%, property 1.31%, platinums 1.2%, banks 0.93% and financials 0.71%.

Anglo American dropped 1.54% to R296.73, while Sasol was 2.37% higher at R576.

British American Tobacco lost 1.41% to R712.33.

Sibanye-Stillwater jumped 6.61% to R8.55.

Growthpoint rose 2.66% to R25.44.

Hyprop dropped 1.92% to R102. The group said earlier on Friday that the total dividend per share for the year to end-June rose 8.8%. It expects dividend growth of between 5% and 7% for the year to June 30 2019

Nepi Rockcastle lifted 2.14% to R140.

Sappi ended the day 2.05% higher at R100.39.