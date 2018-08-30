Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Stor-Age Property
30 August 2018 - 12:03
Nesi Chetty from Momentum chose Stor-Age Property as his stock pick of the day.
It is a specialist niche company that offers rental space to the self-storage market. It has been listed for just more than two years and has about R4bn worth of assets, of which 64% of the value is in SA, he said.
“They are also the sixth-largest self-storage facility in the UK, which offers diversification and protection in terms of earnings. They are very resilient in terms of growth in this operating environment. They are offering an 8% yield and they are trying to grow their distribution at a level higher than that,” he said.
Nesi Chetty from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Stor-Age Property, his stock pick of the day
