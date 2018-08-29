Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Absa

29 August 2018 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Bond market. Picture: ISTOCK
Bond market. Picture: ISTOCK

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Absa as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share was “quite compelling” on a forward price-earnings ratio of eight and a dividend yield of 7%, which is “incredibly cheap”.

“Not much is going to happen in terms of earnings growth over the next year or two but there are big changes in top management coming. They are looking to streamline all their processes, cost cutting and working hard to hit their ambitious targets,” he said.

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour talks to Business Day TV about Absa, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE:

JSE breaks above 60,000 points for first time in seven months

As US markets trade at record levels, the JSE all share plays catch-up, finally entering positive territory for the year
Markets
17 hours ago

Dawn to lay off 700 employees to reduce costs

The company will also reduce expenditure on support services and infrastructure
Companies
6 hours ago

JSE closes higher as risk assets recover on US Fed’s dovish tone

The all share rose by 1.46% to close at 59,655.60 points and the top 40 added 1.54%, driven up mainly by banking and mining shares
Markets
1 day ago

Banking on the artificial intelligence revolution

Jobs on the line as banks pour billions into fintech
Business
3 days ago

Banks speak out on land expropriation

SA’s commercial banks have been surprisingly mute about the expropriation without compensation debate until now
Features
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE hits six-month high
Markets
2.
Rand mixed as dollar retreats on US-Mexico deal
Markets
3.
JSE could make it 10 in a row if it follows ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest winning streak since ...
Markets
5.
Rand holds steady despite dollar weakness
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.