Rand mixed as dollar retreats on US-Mexico deal

The rand was mixed against major global currencies on Tuesday afternoon, bolstered somewhat by risk-on sentiment, but still under pressure from continued weakness in the Turkish lira.

The greenback has given up ground on improved risk appetite, prompted by news on Monday that the US and Mexico had inked a new trade deal, which injected some optimism into the market.

This deal indicates that US President Donald Trump’s administration is willing to compromise in negotiations with other trading partners as well, said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg. Attention will now turn to the start of trade talks between the US and Canada.

After strengthening overnight, the rand was somewhat range-bound on Tuesday, failing to fully track the euro, which has extended gains.

Analysts said the rand was still likely to be pressured by sell-offs in the Turkish lira, which was also weaker on Tuesday afternoon. The lira resumed its slide on Monday, under pressure following a week of holidays in that country last week.

There are few local events to give the market direction, with the major data releases taking place later in the week, beginning with producer price inflation data on Thursday.

Friday’s trade balance numbers could also give some indication as to how well SA is faring in a more uncertain global trading environment.

At 3pm, the rand was at R14.1357 to the dollar, from R14.1694. It was at R16.5609 to the euro from R16.5476 and at R18.2728 to the pound from R18.2638.

The yield on the benchmark R186 was at an unchanged 8.865%, while the R207 was at 7.52% from 7.525%.