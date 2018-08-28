MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest winning streak since October 2017

Risk-on trade on global markets lifted the JSE above 60,000 points on Tuesday, with banks and some retailers outperforming the overall market, as some of the uncertainty caused by the global trade war receded a little.

Most international markets were positive, and gains on the JSE were broad-based. A slightly softer rand, tracking a weaker Turkish lira, helped cap gains in banks and retailers earlier, although the local currency strengthened as US markets opened.

The all share gained 0.64% to 60,039.3 points and the top 40 0.61%. Banks gained 1.04% and general retailers 1.55%. Gold miners lost 1.33%.

Corporate news was fairly light and the economic calendar is barren until Thursday, with global events expected to continue to give the market the bulk of its direction.

The inking of a new trade deal between the US and Mexico prompted the return of interest in risk assets, with analysts saying it was a sign the US is willing to compromise, even as new trade deals between Canada and China are yet to be sealed.

Diversified miner South32 gained 6.26% to R37.34.

Rand hedge Richemont rose 2.34% to R128.82, while British American Tobacco gave up 1.72% to R707.60.

Woolworths jumped 4.11% to R53.41.

Cashbuild fell 3.21% to R302.94, having earlier reported a 9% drop in full-year net profit to R425.25m for the year to end-June.

Murray & Roberts lost 1.81% to R16.25, ahead of its results, on Wednesday, for the year to end-June. The company said previously it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for to rise by between 69% and 89% compared to last year.

Adcock Ingram rose 1.16% to R69.50, ahead of its results, on Wednesday, for the year to end-June. The company expects HEPS to rise by between 23% and 26.3%.

Growthpoint edged 0.77% up to R26.17, ahead of its finals to end-June. In the prior period, the company reported a dividend per share of 195.8c.

Super Group rose a further 3.82% to R37.75, having jumped 6.94% on Tuesday, when it reported a 19% rise in full-year revenue.

At 5.30pm, the Dow was up 0.17%, while in Europe the FTSE 100 had climbed 0.7%, the CAC 40 0.33%, and the DAX 30 0.08%.

At the same time, platinum had fallen 0.53% to $798.55 an ounce and gold 0.2% to $1,208.56. Brent crude was 0.17% higher at $76.41 a barrel.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 0.42% to 53,684 points. The number of contracts traded was 30,894 from Tuesday’s 28,323.