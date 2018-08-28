JSE breaks above 60,000 points for first time in seven months

After a hesitant start on Tuesday, the JSE all share ended the day higher, firming above 60,000 points for the first time in seven months, on easing global trade tension.

Retailers, banks and property stocks were the best performers on the day, with market heavyweight Naspers taking a back seat. The all share opened marginally higher on optimism over a tentative trade deal between the US and Mexico, announced overnight.

The momentum on the JSE stalled towards midday, but picked up again before the close, amid signs that the trade spat between President Donald Trump and the EU might be resolved.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that Trump spoke by phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the two strongly supporting "ongoing discussions between Washington and Brussels to remove barriers to a deeper trading relationship", the White House said in a statement.

While Wall Street has largely muscled past trade concerns, boosted by strong corporate profits and economic data, any resolution of trade uncertainty is seen as positive for the outlook in markets, the newswire said.

After Monday’s upbeat performance the Dow had risen 0.18% by the JSE’s close on Tuesday. It reached a record high on January 26, when it closed at 26,616.71 points. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have closed at record highs over the past few sessions.

More weakness in the Turkish lira capped further gains in the rand, which momentarily broke through R14 to the dollar during the course of the day. At the JSE’s close it was at R14.1537 from Monday’s R14.1694. It earlier reached a best level of $13.9525.

The weaker dollar supported Brent crude in earlier trade, with the commodity last seen at $76.30 a barrel. The euro firmed to $1.1734 as strong German data provided the currency with support.

The all share closed 0.64% higher at 60,039.30 points and the top 40 gained 0.61%. General retailers rose 1.55%, financials 1.06%, banks 1.04%, property 0.94% and industrials 0.59%. The gold index lost 1.33% and food and drug retailers 0.09%.

BHP rose 0.65% to R312.

British American Tobacco lost 1.72% to R707.60.

Super Group jumped 3.82% to R37.75 following the release of annual results on Monday. It has now gained 11% in two days.

Nedbank added 1.08% to R283.24 and Absa 1.01% to R168.11.

MMI firmed 2.81% to R17.17 and Liberty 1.59% to R120.89.

Cashbuild lost 3.21% to R302.94. It earlier reported a 9% drop in full-year net profit to R425.25m.

Shoprite was down 1.46% to R220.32 but Woolworths jumped 4.11% to R53.41.

In the property sector, Resilient climbed 0.9% to R58 and Fortress B 2.04% R16.03.

Naspers slipped 0.28% to R3,560.