Market data - August 27 2017

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
UK makes friends in Africa as Brexit looms, and Bain releases itself from confidentiality agreements to set the Sars record straight
The suspension follows allegations of maladministration against Zwane and comes just weeks after Sizwe Nxasana resigned as NSFAS chairperson
Speaker Jonathan Lawack was the first casualty in a drama-filled council meeting which saw UDM’s Mongameli Bobani being elected as the new mayor
The traditionally office-focussed property investment group boosts its retail holding following two purchases with a total value of about R728m
The Central Energy Fund will announce the fuel price adjustment for September on Wednesday
The mobile market is dominated by MTN and Vodacom, while Multichoice remains the single player in the pay-TV market
McCain was one of Trump’s sharpest critics, and made clear in one of his final wishes that he did not want the president to attend his funeral
Second leg of semifinal finely balanced after Grobler’s double is cancelled out by Amakhosi’s Billiat and Castro
SPONSORED | The key to building personal wealth is to adopt the basic principles of saving money
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
