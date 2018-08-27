JSE closes higher as risk assets recover on US Fed’s dovish tone

A strong showing from banking and mining stocks lifted the JSE on Monday as a dovish tone from the US Federal Reserve boosted renewed risk-on trade.

The all share closed above 59,000 points for the first time in five months, with the index having now recorded eight consecutive positive days. Last week saw it rise 3.8%. It reached a best level of 61,776.70 on January 26 amid Ramaphoria, before dropping to 53,000 points in intra-day trade on April 4.

The day’s gains pushed the all share into positive territory for the year, as the local market continues to recover from a weaker, low-volume environment which coincided with the summer holiday season in the northern hemisphere, as well as local economic and political challenges.

Volumes were low on the day, as UK markets were closed for a public holiday. Other European markets were higher, with the DAX 30 having added 0.75% by the JSE’s close.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday, continuing to rise on Monday. The Dow was 0.85% higher by the JSE’s close on Monday.

European stocks continue to get a lift from Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on Friday that affirmed the US central bank would continue its strategy of gradually normalising its monetary policy, Dow Jones Newswires reported.