Oil rises on US sanctions against Iran

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Friday as US sanctions on Iran are expected to cut significant volumes of crude from the market, although trading was muted by concerns over the unresolved trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Brent crude oil futures were at $75.07 a barrel at 4.24am GMT, up 34c, or 0.5%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.24 a barrel, up 41c, or 0.6%. Traders said the supply versus demand outlook for oil markets was relatively tight because of the looming US sanctions against Iran, which will target oil exports from November.

Iran is the third-biggest producer within oil cartel Opec, exporting on average around 2.5-million barrels a day of crude and condensate this year, equivalent to about 2.5% of global consumption.

Energy consultancy FGE says it expects this figure to drop below 1-million barrels a day by mid-2019.

Despite this, sentiment in markets was cautious and liquidity in crude futures relatively low, traders said, after US and Chinese officials talks aimed at resolving an escalating trade dispute ended on Thursday with no major breakthrough. Instead, both countries activated another round of duelling tariffs on $16bon worth of each other’s goods.

"Investors are likely to feel nervous as the two countries vow to step up the pressure," ANZ bank said on Friday.

Reuters