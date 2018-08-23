Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Woolworths and Bidcorp

23 August 2018
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Bidcorp.

McCurrie agrees that Woolworths has had some issues with David Jones and other problems too. But he says it is a "pure share price issue".

"It has halved essentially from where it was but the share price is cheap enough."

Bidcorp released its results on Wednesday, showing very solid numbers. Shapiro say it is one of a handful of local shares that he would add to his portfolio.

"On the kind of growth they are showing from an international point of view, it's a very good operation."

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment talks to Business Day TV about Woolworths and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities discusses Bidcorp

