Market data - August 22 2018

A fresh round of US-China trade tariffs takes effect with the dollar ending its losing streak after the US Fed signals a September rate hike
This should not be dismissed as an example of Trump’s skating on thin facts: to describe Cyril Ramaphosa as a racist who is stealing land because he hates whites is absolutely untrue
The international consulting firm has come under heavy criticism at the Nugent commission of inquiry
Moeketsi Mosola has seven days to defend his position after allegedly concluding a contract that could cost the city hundreds of millions of rand
A jury awarded R289m to a man who says the glyphosate-based weed killer gave him cancer, but Bayer says growing conditions, not a court case, still inform demand for the product
Economists polled by Reuters have some doubts about whether the economy grew in the second quarter
Industry endorses Mantashe’s ‘sensible’ plan to withdraw Mineral and Petroleum Resources Amendment Bill
The discovery of ASF in China signals a new advance in the disease’s spread from Europe through Russia
SuperSport rejects shareholding deal with Cricket SA for Global League
Transnistria, between Moldova and Ukraine, was born out of war
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
