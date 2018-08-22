Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Pandora

22 August 2018 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Nvidia as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Pandora.

Nvidia designs and manufactures powerful G4 gaming chips, cryptocurrencie miners also use them for their “rigs”.

Khumalo says that the fastest supercomputer on earth is said to use only Nvidia chips.

Pandora, the jewellery business, is listed in Denmark.

"Although it has been hit by a bit of a wobble, they missed the boat a bit with their pricing. It happened in 2011 and the share price fell precipitously but it has recovered and shares went up tenfold. Not saying that this will happen again, but they are in an affordable jewellery niche market and, combined with collectable items, there is value in the company if they do recover."

Bright Khumalo from Vestact talks to Business Day TV about Nvidia and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Pandora

