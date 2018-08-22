Markets

Rand slightly weaker after slight acceleration in inflation

The local currency is softer on Wednesday morning as investors digest consumer inflation data for July

22 August 2018 - 10:27 Karl Gernetzky
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
The rand weakened very slightly against major global currencies on Wednesday morning, after consumer inflation for July accelerated slightly.

Inflation accelerated to 5.1% in July from 4.6% in June. A Trading Economics consensus was for inflation to accelerate to 5% year on year in July from 4.6% in June, with upward pressure coming from increases in VAT and the fuel price.

The debate will now turn to whether rising inflation and rand weakness will be sufficient to prompt a Reserve Bank interest rate increase, said TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha.

Globally, markets were rather flat, with investors digesting a number of looming events that could provide the market with direction.

Turkish markets are closed for public holidays while a meeting between US and Chinese officials on trade issues is expected to get under way later in the day.

US President Donald Trump’s political difficulties are also expected to weigh on markets, analysts said, possibly hobbling his administration’s policy agenda.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty to illegal finance charges related to money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels, while in a separate trial his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on various charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.

At 10.05am, the rand was at R14.4464 to the dollar, from R14.3921. It was at R16.6975 to the euro from R16.642, and at R18.5992 to the pound from R18.5757.

The euro was at $1.557 from $1.571.

The benchmark R186 government bond was at 8.97% from 8.99%, while the R207 was at 7.625% from 7.64%.

