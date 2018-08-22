Markets

Market data - August 22 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

22 August 2018 - 21:05
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Five interesting facts about the longest bull ...
Markets
2.
Rand extends gains as dollar comes under pressure
Markets
3.
Rand regains lost ground against dollar but ...
Markets
4.
Lots of news for JSE watchers to digest
Markets
5.
Rand extends recovery as dollar falters on Donald ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.