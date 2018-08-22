Market data - August 22 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Elections in December could bring greater political stability — and then the new government must tackle the laws deterring foreign investors, writes Olivier Binyingo
The commission cannot kick off proper without the clearances, so deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo wrote to the president to intervene
Moeketsi Mosola has seven days to defend his position after allegedly concluding a contract that could cost the city hundreds of millions of rand
The move by the Swiss bank underscores a widespread fear among banks of reprisals from the US for working with targeted Russian individuals and entities
Fuel prices soared 25% from a year earlier, while food inflation was a tame 3%
This is in response to Donald Trump’s decision to include SA among countries subject to increased US tariffs on aluminium and steel exports
Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to finance-campaign violations and would not accept a presidential pardon, which he sees as abuse of Trump’s clemency power
Win narrows England’s lead in the five-Test series to 2-1
Initiative brings together best global and SA artists to honour giant
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
