Markets

Market data - August 21 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

22 August 2018 - 07:37

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Oil hits one-week high as China calls US Iran ...
Markets
2.
Rand extends gains as dollar comes under pressure
Markets
3.
Rand regains lost ground against dollar but ...
Markets
4.
Rand extends relief rally as Trump talks down the ...
Markets
5.
JSE flat as corporate results offset a weaker ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.