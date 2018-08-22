Market data - August 21 2018

Bright Khumalo from Vestact talks to Business Day TV about Nvidia and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Pandora
New focus is linked with global move to more affordable tracker funds that lack discretionary mandates
An IT centre is the only part of the R2bn Zumaville project that has been built, and taxpayers have footed the bill
DA stands by Mncwango in a R1.5m suit over claims Dube-Ncube was involved in irregularly awarding R15m in tenders to her husband’s company, Brand Partners
The acquisitive growth did little for Blue Label’s top line, which grew just 1.25% — but net income jumped 28%
The weekly auction received R16.3bn in orders from dealers buying directly from the government, showing there is plenty of demand
This is in response to Donald Trump’s decision to include SA among countries subject to increased US tariffs on aluminium and steel exports
The legal fallout for the president will take a while to play out, but the political fallout has already begun
Broadcaster says the initiative is part of a turnaround plan, while board chair tells MPs it has run out of cash
Initiative brings together best global and SA artists to honour giant
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
