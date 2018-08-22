Gold steady at one-week high ahead of US Fed minutes

London — Gold prices steadied at their highest in a week on Wednesday, as the dollar eased ahead of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s August policy meeting and trade talks between Chinese and US officials.

The Fed minutes are expected to cement market assumptions for two more interest rate increases this year, which does not bode well for non-interest yielding bullion, although analysts said this was already largely factored into the gold price.

Rising interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metal while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

"The Fed was sounding relatively hawkish when it met last month and the outlook is likely to be for another rate rise later this year and that is largely within the gold price," said Mitsubishi analyst John Butler. He said that in the meantime, the weaker dollar would help gold test the key psychological level of $1,200, helping lift it from currently oversold levels. Gold touched a more than one-and-a-half-year low last week.

Spot gold was steady at $1,195.25 an ounce at 10.14am GMT, having touched $1,197.98, its highest since August 14. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,204 an ounce.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was marginally weaker, having fallen to a nearly two-week low of 95.08 in the previous session.

US President Donald Trump’s reiteration on Monday of his displeasure with rising interest rates had weighed on the dollar ahead of the Fed’s minutes and its annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that will begin on Friday.

Gold has come under pressure this year, sliding more than 12% since hitting a high of $1,365.23 in April amid US interest rate hikes and a soaring dollar.

Markets also looked ahead to trade talks between Chinese and US officials expected to begin later on Wednesday in Washington.