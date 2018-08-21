Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH:

21 August 2018 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

He said the whole world is going anti-plastic and Mondi is very strong in non-plastic packaging.

“It trades on a forward PE [price-earnings ratio] of about 13 times, not a dripping roast, but they certainly have a lot of runway for growth in the years to come. Their dividend yield is also  just under 3%.

