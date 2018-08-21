Market Analysis
WATCH:
21 August 2018 - 09:27
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.
He said the whole world is going anti-plastic and Mondi is very strong in non-plastic packaging.
“It trades on a forward PE [price-earnings ratio] of about 13 times, not a dripping roast, but they certainly have a lot of runway for growth in the years to come. Their dividend yield is also just under 3%.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Mondi, his stock pick of the day
Please sign in or register to comment.