WATCH: Stock picks — KAP Industrial and Remgro

21 August 2018 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose KAP Industrial as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro.

Crail said that KAP is not the most exciting share. “KAP Industrials is another one that has had certain Steinhoff overhanging issues over the last year. Steinhoff still owns around 25% of it but it’s certainly a minority interest and they are probably not looking to get rid of it any time soon. Overriding that, management came up with results about a week ago and the results themselves while slightly disappointing from expectations a year ago. If you take into consideration the economy … as well as the style of complications that came through, they’re a good set of results and ultimately are primed for even better results in the next year.”

Williams said that Remgro has a portfolio of quality South African assets trading at a discount of about 20%.

“At the moment you are getting FirstRand, RMI, some big industrial assets and, of course, Mediclinic, which hasn’t performed particularly well, but are better priced to these levels.”

