Markets

Trump’s criticism of the Fed unsettles equities

The dollar falls for the fourth consecutive day in its worst spell since March after the US president says he is ‘not thrilled’ with Federal Reserve’s rate increases

21 August 2018 - 11:41 Alasdair Pal
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

London — Critical comments by US President Donald Trump about the country’s central bank held back some stocks on Tuesday, while the dollar fell for the fourth consecutive day in its worst spell since March.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Trump said late on Monday he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve under his own appointee, chairman Jerome Powell, for raising interest rates and said the Fed should do more to help him to boost the economy.

American presidents have rarely criticised the Fed in recent decades because its independence has been seen as important for economic stability.

"The Fed is independent in setting monetary policy and markets were spooked by yet another comment from Donald Trump criticising higher interest rates," said Artjom Hatsaturjants, an analyst at Accendo Markets.

JSE opens weaker in choppy trade as Trump questions Fed’s actions

Local gold miners recover strongly on the weaker dollar, with banks, financials and property stocks benefiting from the stronger rand
Markets
4 hours ago

The dollar index, which tracks performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.35% on Tuesday.

It has now fallen 1.2% in the past four days, its worst such run since late March.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2% in early trade on Tuesday, with export-led UK stocks underperforming.

The FTSE 100, which derives a large portion of its revenues in the US and so benefits from dollar strength, was flat.

Emerging relief

The dollar’s weakness took the pressure off many emerging-market currencies, that have struggled in recent weeks as worries over Turkey precipitated a sell-off across the globe.

The Chinese yuan rose by 0.25% to 6.839 to the dollar.

The currency was on track for its fourth session of gains, pulling further away from 6.934, its weakest since January 2017 marked last week.

The yuan had weakened to a 19-month low against the dollar earlier this month amid concerns over the country’s economic growth, China-US trade war worries and a broad rally by the dollar.

In his Reuters interview, Trump also accused China of manipulating its currency and said there was little hope of progress in the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries in talks due this week.

Other emerging currencies, including the rand, Thai baht, Mexican peso, Hungarian forint, Polish zloty and Indian rupee, were all higher by 0.2-0.8% against the dollar.

Commodities that are priced in dollars and so benefit from any weakness were also higher across the board.

Base metals prices rose, with London copper climbing for a second day and crossing the $6,000/ton mark, while spot gold rose 0.28% to $1,193.

Brent crude oil rose 0.12% to $72.35 a barrel.

Reuters

Trump fed up with Fed chairman Jerome Powell over interest rate hike

‘We’re negotiating very powerfully and strongly with other nations. We’re going to win. But during this period of time I should be ...
World
6 hours ago

The high cost of dissent in Donald Trump’s America

The president is eroding crucial institutions with his revenge against critics — and the damage is no less serious for being slow
World
1 day ago

Wall Street is heading for its longest bull run since World War 2

The current bull market, which began in 2009, got a major boost when Trump pushed through tax cuts for corporates in 2017 and shows no signs of ...
World
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand regains lost ground against dollar but ...
Markets
2.
BHP Billiton likely to drag JSE down
Markets
3.
JSE pushes higher as Naspers bounces back
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week on high note as ...
Markets
5.
Weak rand could lead to rate hike — and soon, ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE opens weaker in choppy trade as Trump questions Fed’s actions
Markets

Trump fed up with Fed chairman Jerome Powell over interest rate hike
World / Americas

The high cost of dissent in Donald Trump’s America
World / Americas

Wall Street is heading for its longest bull run since World War 2
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.