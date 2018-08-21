Rand extends relief rally as Trump talks down the dollar
The rand stretched its relief rally in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, benefiting from a broad retreat in the dollar after US President Donald Trump took aim again at the US Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.
The weaker dollar also played out favourably for commodity prices, notably platinum that rebounded from its lowest level since 2008.
The price of platinum was up nearly 1% to $801.79 an ounce, helping take pressure off platinum stocks, such as Impala Platinum that had plunged to levels last seen in 1999.
The Fed is among a handful of central banks in developed economies that has been on a rate-hiking cycle since late 2015, though the pace of the increases has been moderate and largely symbolic. Higher US rates have tended to boost the value of the dollar at the expense of the rand and other high-yielding currencies, which were beneficiaries of ultra-low interest rate environments following the global financial crises.
"One of the main stories so far this week is a notion that US treasury yields may fall sharply in the coming days/weeks, causing pain for those market participants who have been betting that yields will continue to rise, mainly on the back of the Fed raising interest rates further," said Piotr Matys, emerging markets forex at Rabobank International in a note.
The yield on the benchmark US 10-year paper hovered at 2.83% in mid-morning trade, down from highs of 2.9846% on August 8, according to the Iress data.
In contrast, the yield on SA’s benchmark R186 bond stood at 8.995%, making it an attractive proposition for yield-hungry investors. Foreigners sold just more than R10bn worth of local bonds over the past week, contributing to the recent sharp drop in the value of the rand and the spike in local bond yields.
Foreigners hold the biggest share of the local debt at about 41%, rendering SA vulnerable to capital flight when global sentiment sours.
While the rand was caught up with the Turkish lira’s contagion, analysts say local factors have contributed to the poor sentiment around local assets. The concerns include the controversial land reform debate and the recent round of disappointing economic data, which led to a concern that SA might have tipped into a technical recession in the second quarter.
At 10.52am, the rand was at R14.3726 to the dollar, from R14.5261. It was at R16.5712 to the euro from R16.6801, and at R18.4324 to the pound from R18.5851.
