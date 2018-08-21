Rand extends relief rally as Trump talks down the dollar

The rand stretched its relief rally in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, benefiting from a broad retreat in the dollar after US President Donald Trump took aim again at the US Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

The weaker dollar also played out favourably for commodity prices, notably platinum that rebounded from its lowest level since 2008.

The price of platinum was up nearly 1% to $801.79 an ounce, helping take pressure off platinum stocks, such as Impala Platinum that had plunged to levels last seen in 1999.