Markets

Weak rand could lead to rate hike — and soon, Annabel Bishop warns

There is little on the domestic front to lift the rand, and if it stays below R15/$, we could see an interest rate increase as soon as September, the Investec chief economist says

20 August 2018 - 11:05 Karl Gernetzky
One hundred rand Mandela notes. Picture: REUTERS
One hundred rand Mandela notes. Picture: REUTERS
Image: REUTERS

Sustained rand weakness is raising the prospects of a Reserve Bank interest rate increase, as risk-off trade on global markets turns against SA specifically, according to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

There is little momentum behind domestic factors that would support a stronger rand, and should the rand sustain a breach above the R15/$, the Bank may raise rates 25 basis points as soon as September, Bishop said on Wednesday.

The rand has been battered along with other emerging-market currencies in August by rising concern about the spillover effects of Turkey’s financial crisis.

The rand was the second worst performing currency in the first two weeks of the month, weakening by about 17%, beaten only by the lira’s 45% depreciation.

As investors sold off emerging-market assets, the rand was hit by a spate of bad news, including a parliamentary bill introduced by the EFF to nationalise the Reserve Bank, and further comments by ANC officials on expropriation of land without compensation.

"The ongoing populist direction of SA’s actual and proposed economic policies continues to damage investor sentiment and economic growth," said Bishop.

A weakening of institutions and competitiveness, rising government debt ratios, and half a decade of weak economic performance meant there was little impetus for rand strength from purely domestic factors, said Bishop.

This would change if SA moved away from the increasingly populist direction of recent years, towards a more investment-friendly approach, she said.

The Turkish lira has stabilised after Turkey’s central bank rolled out a number of market mechanisms, and Turkish supporter Qatar pledged $15bn in loans.

The rand was stronger on Monday morning, firming by 1.28% to R14.507 at 10am.

Analysts said the market would be closely watching developments in Turkey, as well as local inflation data due on Wednesday.

JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa must take responsibility for our currency decline

'His poorly conceived land announcement in the late hours of August 1 was an utter disaster. His continued lack of direction on the issue is even ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Rand recovers as market sentiment improves

The hope that China and the US may resolve their differences during their meeting later in the week has improved market sentiment
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE opens higher as Naspers leads the way on firmer Tencent in Hong Kong trade

Trade tensions reduce as a meeting between US and Chinese leader is mooted, while the lira retreats further following a ratings downgrade
Markets
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sasol and AngloGold kick off a busy week for JSE ...
Markets
2.
Rand touches R15/$ for the second time in a week
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week slightly weaker ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE records worst week in five-months
Markets
5.
Rand firms to better than R15/$ but remains ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand recovers as market sentiment improves
Markets

Asian markets are slightly firmer ahead of planned China-US talks
Markets

FT’S LEX: MSCI index dip spooks bears
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.