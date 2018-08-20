Weak rand could lead to rate hike — and soon, Annabel Bishop warns

Sustained rand weakness is raising the prospects of a Reserve Bank interest rate increase, as risk-off trade on global markets turns against SA specifically, according to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

There is little momentum behind domestic factors that would support a stronger rand, and should the rand sustain a breach above the R15/$, the Bank may raise rates 25 basis points as soon as September, Bishop said on Wednesday.

The rand has been battered along with other emerging-market currencies in August by rising concern about the spillover effects of Turkey’s financial crisis.

The rand was the second worst performing currency in the first two weeks of the month, weakening by about 17%, beaten only by the lira’s 45% depreciation.