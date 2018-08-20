Market data - August 17 2018

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Nedbank, his stock pick of the day
The tail is wagging the dog, a political analyst says, but the ANC denies it is following the EFF’s lead on the contentious land issue
Pressure is mounting on the ANC to disband its North West leadership following a visit of the party’s national working committee
Revenue was up, but impairments and a share-based payment to the group’s Khanyisa empowerment scheme took nearly R15bn out of its bottom line
Consumer inflation data will be the prime focus of local markets this week
Asia’s richest man was in SA in August to launch a $10m fund for entrepreneurs in Africa
Vast resources mobilised for six-day journey, with apps helping pilgrims with travel plans and medical care
Willemse thankful for coach’s confidence in him and is taking the horror pass as part of a learning curve
Rudi Buys sets out to identify clear steps towards dealing with the past
