Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen and Shoprite

17 August 2018 - 09:42 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nick Kunze from Bridge Fund Managers chose Aspen Pharmacare as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose Shoprite.

Kunze said that Aspen, which releases its results on September 3, is “a defensive play” in the current environment as it has been trading sideways for some time.

“They are looking at fetching around R16bn for their milk business, which will help them pay off their debt which has been a concern recently for shareholders.”

Marx said that South African constrained consumers spend about R53 of every R100 on food, and Shoprite is one of the stocks that will benefit from consumers trading down in terms of where they buy their groceries.

“Apart from that, they are still gaining market share, particularly from the informal space and there is a turnaround story playing out in the rest of Africa as well.”

Nick Kunze from Bridge Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Aspen Pharmacare and Chantal Marx from FNB Securities discusses Shoprite

Aspen's 'strategy ambiguity' in spotlight

In the past five years, South African company Aspen Pharmacare has been on an aggressive growth strategy.
Business
5 days ago

JSE recovers at the opening on firm Dow showing

Investors keep their eyes on the rand, which is range-bound and providing support for banks and financials, while resources gain on a higher Brent ...
Markets
10 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Aspen

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about Richemont and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management discusses Aspen Pharmacare
Markets
15 days ago

Not going to eat that? How surplus food should be redirected to the poor

SA’s retail sector is best primed to have a real impact on food waste, writes Louise Naudé
Opinion
2 days ago

JSE dodges Turkish contagion as miners and industrials gain on weaker rand

Investors fear Turkish malaise is set to continue as the country’s president retains an iron grip over the central bank, preventing ...
Markets
3 days ago

SA retailers still playing catch-up

Foreign competition and curbs on credit left many floundering
Business
19 days ago

Angolan hyperinflation shock hits Shoprite

A 50% currency devaluation has also hurt its previously strong Angolan business
Companies
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How a ‘perfect storm’ pummeled the rand
Markets
2.
The slide from Ramaphoria to Ramaphobia is ...
Markets
3.
Rand heads back towards R15 to the dollar
Markets
4.
Fragile rand recovers a bit but market is trading ...
Markets
5.
Calm day expected after a traumatic week
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.