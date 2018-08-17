WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen and Shoprite

Nick Kunze from Bridge Fund Managers chose Aspen Pharmacare as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose Shoprite.

Kunze said that Aspen, which releases its results on September 3, is “a defensive play” in the current environment as it has been trading sideways for some time.

“They are looking at fetching around R16bn for their milk business, which will help them pay off their debt which has been a concern recently for shareholders.”

Marx said that South African constrained consumers spend about R53 of every R100 on food, and Shoprite is one of the stocks that will benefit from consumers trading down in terms of where they buy their groceries.

“Apart from that, they are still gaining market share, particularly from the informal space and there is a turnaround story playing out in the rest of Africa as well.”