WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Nvidia

16 August 2018 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nvidia.

McCurrie says Naspers is good value at R3000 per share and, “as long as you believe in Tencent management when they say everything is alright, it doesn’t disturb the long-term outlook of Tencent”.

Nvidia makes semiconductors for the gaming industry. On Wednesday the company launched the Turing, named after Alan Turing, the British computer scientist, mathematician, logician and cryptanalyst. “It’s a ‘monster of a chip’, way ahead of their competitors, offering a new generation for gaming.”

 

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments talks to Business Day TV about Naspers and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities discusses Nvidia

