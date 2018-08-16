Rand stabilises at weaker levels as US-China talks resume

The rand was stable against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, supported in part by the Turkish lira’s return to pre-crisis levels.

Risk sentiment received a lift overnight on two fronts: reports that China had accepted a US invitation to trade talks in late August, and Qatar’s pledge to invest upwards of $15bn in Turkey, Oanda vice-president Dean Popplewell said.

This brought the Turkish lira back to roughly where it was last Friday, before the US announced stiff new sanctions on steel and aluminium imports — which sent the lira into a tailspin.

The rand, however, remains about 9% off last Thursday’s close, or about 90c weaker against the dollar.