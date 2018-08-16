Market data - August 16 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The lazy approach is to bunch all state-owned enterprises together into one category and then to throw buckets of mud, hoping some will stick
The crisis at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme prompted the resignation of its chair last week, with the entire board to be dissolved soon
The Nelson Mandela Bay mayor was let off the hook due to printers breaking down, agendas not being delivered, and opposition parties squabbling
The miner took a hefty impairment against South Deep in SA and incurred restructuring costs in Ghana
Coupled with the retail and wholesale trade figures, motor industry figures indicate that SA likely suffered a recession in the first half of the year
New research shows there has been modest progress in gender transformation at executive level, but there is only one woman at the helm of SA’s Top 40 listed companies
Changsheng Biotechnology produced ineffective vaccines suspects for which they will be prosecuted, and the company’s illegal earnings confiscated
The team must play the four strongest teams in the first four weeks of 2018 Currie Cup
An icon of the music world, she started as a gospel singer, won 18 Grammys, and sang at the inauguration of two US presidents
