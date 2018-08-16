How a ‘perfect storm’ pummeled the rand

"You shouldn’t own more than 12,000ha of land and therefore if you own more, it should be taken without compensation," Mantashe was quoted as saying to News24.

Wednesday’s drop came despite Turkey’s lira jumping more than 5%.

The warning by Moody’s on the nation’s finances raises the spectre of another credit downgrade, which would push rand-denominated bonds into junk status, forcing investors who only hold investment-grade assets to sell them.

"Growth this year is expected to be lower than the government’s own estimates, weighing on tax revenues, while the public sector wage agreement in June brings extra, unbudgeted cost," Moody’s vice-president Lucie Villa said in a report.

The credit ratings agency, which still has SA as investment grade, sees the fiscal deficit at about 4% of GDP in the year to March 2019, compared with the Treasury’s forecast for a 3.6% gap, which came before Ramaphosa’s recent announcement of a stimulus package.

Sources familiar with discussions around the package said it may cost about R43bn.

SA’s economic performance is expected to be "weak and choppy", Kganyago said in a briefing to parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday.

Comments in an interview with Business Day signalled the governor is in no rush to step in to stem the rand’s decline through higher interest rates.

A weaker exchange rate typically pushes up the cost of imported goods, increasing pressure on the central bank, which is targeting a 3% to 6% inflation rate, to raise borrowings costs. That would increase the distress of indebted companies and consumers.

"There is liquidity in this market and there is trading.

"You might not like the price … but the market is trading," Kganyago said.

The Bank in July left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and reduced its growth forecast for 2018 by 0.5 percentage points to 1.2%.

With Maarten Mittner