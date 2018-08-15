Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — South African banks

15 August 2018 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image: Data

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South African Banks as his stock pick of the day.

He says that investors should stay relatively defensive due to “our very volatile market”.

“The South African banks (if we do see some recovery) had a good day on Tuesday and they’re not overly expensive. Absa is probably on single digit PE [price-earnings ratio] and Standard Bank and FirstRand are at around 11 or 12 PEs, also not overly expensive…. This could be quite defensive, paying good dividend, so this is something that you can add to your portfolio if you don’t have or if you’ve got a very small amount you could add those to your portfolio.”

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day about the investment case for South African Banks

