Turkey’s lira recovers after move by banking regulator to deter short-selling

The rate on overnight dollar-lira swaps surged more than 12 percentage points to 34.5%, the highest level since 2003

15 August 2018 - 11:17 Constantine Courcoulas
A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey. File photo: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
The Turkish lira rallied after the nation’s banking regulator limited lenders’ swap transactions, a move that is likely to deter short-selling in the battered currency.

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, or BDDK as it is known in Turkey, cut the limit on lenders’ swap and swap-like transactions to 25% of shareholder equity, from 50%. That follows a series of steps by Turkish authorities to stem a slide in the currency to a record low on Monday.

The latest move limits funds’ access to lira liquidity in the offshore swap market and makes it harder for them to borrow the currency from local lenders and short it. The rate on overnight dollar-lira swaps surged more than 12 percentage points to 34.5%, the highest level since 2003.

"They are killing offshore lira liquidity to stop foreigners shorting the lira," said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London.

The currency jumped as much as 7.3% to 5.8828 per dollar, adding to a rally on Tuesday to curb August’s losses to about 20%. Turkey’s 10-year bond yield slid 52 basis points to 20.85%.

On Monday, the central bank lowered the amount commercial lenders must park with the regulator and eased rules that govern how they manage their lira and foreign-currency liquidity.

Bloomberg

Rand stabilises after nervous start in Asian session

Meanwhile, Rabobak International analyst Piotr Matys says it is too early ‘to declare that the worst is over’ for the Turkish lira
1 hour ago

World shares rebound as Turkey’s lira pulls out of nosedive

Wall Street stocks rise, following a climb in Europe as the Turkish lira rebounds 5% after a three week-long thrashing; the rand, rouble, real and ...
16 hours ago

Asian shares slip as Turkish turmoil has markets in its thrall

Equities retreat, failing to follow Wall Street’s gains, while the dollar is near a 13-month high as concern about Turkey’s financial ...
5 hours ago

World markets up as Turkish lira improves and due to good German data

The Turkish lira rebounds 7% after three-week thrashing; the rot also stops for the rand and Russian and rouble; and European bank stocks also drive ...
23 hours ago

