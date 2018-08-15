Market data - August 15 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
For Eskom to solve its financial problems indebted municipalities need to fix their power business model, writes Rolfe Eberhard
The unions want the power utility to agree that their members will keep their jobs regardless of disciplinary action outcomes
The bank admits its past mistakes, but in its report about the ‘legacy of exclusion in SA’, cites the country’s low investment, high unemployment and crime
Financial Reporting Council fines PwC a record £6.5m and former partner Stephen Denison £325,000, as well as banning him from auditing for 15 years
The ratings agency says SA’s economic growth will be weaker than the government expects while the public-sector wage bill rises
New research shows there has been modest progress in gender transformation at executive level, but there is only one woman at the helm of SA’s Top 40 listed companies
Japan’s leader sends a ritual offering to Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine but stays away in deference to ties with South Korea and China
Louw returns to starting line-up to support Kolisi
Fermented foods part of diet at Oaklands Country Manor in Drakensberg, writes Lesley Stones
