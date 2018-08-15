Markets

Gold sinks to more than 18-month low

The metal is under pressure as the dollar climbs towards its highest in more than a year amid concern about the global market contagion from Turkish crisis

15 August 2018 - 13:55 Zandi Shabalala
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CREATIVE PHOTOS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CREATIVE PHOTOS

London — Gold fell to a more than 18-month low on Wednesday as the dollar climbed towards its highest in more than a year on the concern about global market contagion triggered by recent declines in the Turkish lira.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,185.46/oz by 11.06am GMT, after hitting its lowest since late January 2017 at $1,183.47.

The precious metal failed to make a convincing rebound in the previous session after it fell below the psychologically important $1,200 level for the first time in more than a year on Monday.

US gold futures were down 0.7% at $1,192/oz.

"The story for gold is very much about dollar strength and emerging market weakness," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.

"It’s risk aversion, which is something that should be supportive of gold, but … this is happening in an environment where the dollar is looking very strong relative to other major currencies and emerging-market currencies."

The metal has declined about 9% so far in 2018, pressured by rising US interest rates, a soaring dollar and a failure to capitalise on its traditional role as a hedge against global uncertainties.

Investors have opted for US treasuries, seen as the ultimate safe haven, which meant they had to buy dollars, while bearish sentiment on gold has led to liquidations in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a record level of short positions.

The dollar rose to its highest level since June 2017 on worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for lower interest rates and fraying ties between the US and Turkey, a Nato ally.

The greenback, in which gold is priced, has also been bolstered by a fall in the euro, which has been dogged by the concern over the European banks’ exposure to Turkey.

Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would boycott electronic products from the US, retaliating in a row with Washington that has sent the lira to record lows.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, fell 1.01% to 776.65 tons on Tuesday.

Holdings have fallen to their lowest since February 2016, down 11% from their peak in April.

Support is at a recent low of $1,191.80, followed by the $1,150 level, while resistance is at $1,219.60, ScotiaMocatta said in a note.

Spot silver was 1% lower at $14.80, after falling to its lowest since April 1, 2016 at $14.76.

Spot platinum slumped to its lowest since November 2008 at $769.10/oz. It was last trading at $774, down 3%.

Palladium was down 2.3% at $875.

Reuters

Embattled gold falls to 18-month low

Bullion slips to its weakest level since January 2017 as the dollar hits a more than 13-month peak on demand emerging from concerns about Turkey
Markets
7 hours ago

Oil prices slump after report of rising US stocks

Sentiment is sandwiched between a darkening global economic outlook and looming Iranian supply shortages, a PVM Oil Associates analyst says
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand heads back towards R15 to the dollar

The rand weakened to as much as R14.72 just before noon, which suggests foreign selling of local stocks
Markets
2 hours ago

Bank unhappy with Gold Fields ‘debacle’

Questions latest attempt at South Deep revival; Project has already cost investors R32bn
Companies
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand heads back towards R15 to the dollar
Markets
2.
JSE likely to slide with platinum and Tencent
Markets
3.
Volatile rand claws back some lost ground
Markets
4.
Tencent’s gaming woes likely to knock Naspers
Markets
5.
Rand stabilises after nervous start in Asian ...
Markets

Related Articles

Embattled gold falls to 18-month low
Markets

Will gold ever catch a break?
Opinion

Bank unhappy with Gold Fields ‘debacle’
Companies / Mining

Hedging helps Harmony weather the forex storm
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.