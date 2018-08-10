WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Momentum Asset Management chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

He says the fund has lagged behind its peers and is down 14% since March, “but one should look at Investec as a broader business, they have good quality retail and good quality industrial, with low vacancies at about 4.8%. The company is still demonstrating an improvement in net property income, growing at around 6% and have done well to diversify the earnings base.”