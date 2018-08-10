Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund
10 August 2018 - 10:38
Nesi Chetty from Momentum Asset Management chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
He says the fund has lagged behind its peers and is down 14% since March, “but one should look at Investec as a broader business, they have good quality retail and good quality industrial, with low vacancies at about 4.8%. The company is still demonstrating an improvement in net property income, growing at around 6% and have done well to diversify the earnings base.”
