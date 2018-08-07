Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — the dollar and Naspers

07 August 2018 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose to go long on the dollar and short on the rand as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha chose Naspers.

Booysen is essentially buying the dollar, which is a technical pick if you look at the rand-dollar exchange rate.

“With a possible five rate hikes coming from the US, the dollar is most likely going to be at R14. So, if you are looking to externalise a bit of cash, it’s the right time to do so now,” he says.

Naspers which is back at R3,000. The company has recently sold off some stocks in various companies and restructured its balance sheet.

“With some cash in their drawers, they are saying to the market that they are ready to expand and perhaps acquire some more assets to the group.”

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about going long on the dollar and Joseph Busha from JM Busha discusses Naspers

Rand loses ground as dollar firms on weak German data

Analysts say the growing trade conflict between the US, China and the EU should be positive for the dollar, spelling further weakness for the rand
Markets
19 hours ago

Rand at the mercy of global forces and the rising dollar

The dollar has shown positive momentum, stretching its rally into a third consecutive week against a basket of currencies
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week lower as risk-off sentiment pervades

Banks and financials retreat on subdued Absa results as rand remains on the back foot from rampant dollar
Markets
18 hours ago

Most boards fail to walk the talk of increased shareholder agency

The promise of a new era in corporate governance brought by Companies Act has not come to fruition, write Audrey Elster and Kathleen Satchwell
Opinion
1 day ago

Naspers: This may be a good time to get on board

Naspers, the undisputed JSE heavyweight champion, weighs in with a market cap of R1.45 trillion
Companies
3 days ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Bosses must realise Naspers’s true value

The Naspers managers have undertaken a very active and ambitiously expensive investment programme
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock unravels rand ...
Markets
2.
SA ducks Turkey's currency fallout
Markets
3.
Rand loses ground as dollar firms on weak German ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week lower as risk-off ...
Markets
5.
JSE may follow Asian stocks higher
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.