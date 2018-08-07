Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — MSCI India tracker

07 August 2018 - 08:59 Business Day TV
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose an exchange-traded fund that tracks the MSCI India index as his stock pick of the day.

He said India is one of the fastest-growing economies so “this offers an opportunity to get in and, with the pull back out off China, investors are looking for an alternative market in the same region”.

