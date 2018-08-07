JSE may follow Asian stocks higher

The JSE may rebound from Monday’s 0.45% stumble, judging from Asian markets trading ahead of its opening on Tuesday morning.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.96%, with Naspers’s associate up 0.23% to HK$353.80. Mainland China’s Shanghai composite index was up 1.43%.

But in Australia, where the central bank held its “cash rate” at 1.5% as expected on Tuesday morning, BHP was down 1.2% to A$33.69, contributing to Sydney’s ASX 200 index sliding 0.34%.

The rand was trading at R13.43 to the dollar, R15.52 to the euro and R17.39 to the pound at 6.30am.

Nedbank is scheduled to release its interim results for the six months to end-June on Tuesday.