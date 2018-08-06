Markets

JSE opens lower on mixed Asian markets as Dow regains traction

06 August 2018 - 10:38 Maarten Mittner
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE started Monday lower on mixed Asian markets following an upbeat close by the Dow on Friday as subdued US jobs data failed to dampen sentiment.

Banks and financials lost ground on a softer rand, trading at R13.36 to the dollar at the opening from R13.3346.

The euro was below $1.16 to the dollar, at $1.1566, and gold stocks were under pressure by the dollar.

The Dow closed 0.54% higher, ending a choppy week flat. The Hang Seng rose 0.46% on Monday, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.29%. The Nikkei was flat.

Focus is on US markets again, analysts say. After a dip in the middle of the year, US markets have regained traction, moving towards January’s highs, with emerging markets on the back foot amid a surging dollar.

The market view is that the US is in a strong position should a global trade war with China escalate further. Last week, China proposed to expand tariffs on US goods to the value of $60bn.

FxPro analysts said it was likely that the Fed would maintain its commitment to the gradual tightening of interest rates, with two more hikes in 2018.

They said the US market continued to attract investors' interest with strong company reporting pushing stock indices higher, despite a pullback from Facebook. "The dollar is experiencing impressive demand."

At 9.45am the all share was 0.44% weaker at 56,865.20 points and the top 40 lost 0.45%. Banks lost 1.21%, the gold index 1.07%, financials 0.72%, food and drug retailers 0.56%, general retailers 0.55% and industrials 0.43%.

ArcelorMittal continued its good recent run, rising 10.5% to R4.70.

Remgro slipped 1.81% to R208.04.

Absa dropped 2.93% to R166.25. The group reported headline earnings rose 3% to R8bn for the first six months of 2018.

FirstRand dropped 1.58% to R67.68.

Mr Price shed 0.73% to R227.43 and Woolworths 0.4% to R51.69 among property stocks.

Nepi Rockcastle lost 0.38% to R119.53.

Naspers was down 0.58% to R3,217.07.

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Gold extends its recovery as trade war ruffles traders’ feathers

The lingering concern over the US-China trade conflict has provided some support for the metal, but the stronger dollar has kept any gains in check
Markets
3 hours ago

Unexpected dip in Saudi output lifts oil

Brent edges higher as Saudi production shows surprise decline in July and American shale drilling appears to level off
Markets
3 hours ago

China’s central bank boosts Asian bourses, but trade war caps gains

The People’s Bank of China made it more expensive to bet against the yuan, a move that also gave the Australian dollar a lift
Markets
3 hours ago

SA ducks Turkey's currency fallout

The Reserve Bank’s hawkish stance finds favour with foreign investors
Markets
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock unravels rand ...
Markets
2.
SA ducks Turkey's currency fallout
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher on late rand rally
Markets
4.
Busy day for JSE watchers, while Asian markets ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms as dollar softens on disappointing US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Busy day for JSE watchers, while Asian markets offer mixed signals
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher on late rand rally
Markets

JSE turns positive as risk-on trade boosts banks and retailers
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.